Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 314 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,241,001. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.