Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 157.9% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 137,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 84,462 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 92,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.6 %

Glaukos stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

