Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 348 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

