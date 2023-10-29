Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 459 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period.

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.47.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

