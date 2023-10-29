Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Capri by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 109.9% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

