Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,977 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $116,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,383.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $116,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,383.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,236,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,465. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

