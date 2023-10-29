Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.