Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 123.29%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

