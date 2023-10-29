Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

