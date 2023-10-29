Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $150.69 and a 1 year high of $234.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

