Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems



Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

