Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,498 shares of company stock worth $14,373,257 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $143.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

