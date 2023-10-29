Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.5 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

