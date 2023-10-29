CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

