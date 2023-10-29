Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average is $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

