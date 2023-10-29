DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Critical Review

DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeepMarkit 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than DeepMarkit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Money Express $546.80 million 1.05 $57.33 million $1.51 10.73

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than DeepMarkit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeepMarkit N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 9.33% 43.09% 13.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats DeepMarkit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests. It also operates MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

