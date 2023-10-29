Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

