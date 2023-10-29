Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

