Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on THQQF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Embracer Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Shares of THQQF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

(Get Free Report

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.