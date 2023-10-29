EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,054,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 838,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $85.83 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.