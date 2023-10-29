Essex LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

