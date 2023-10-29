Essex LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

