Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.