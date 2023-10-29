Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.86. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.