Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,001 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $179.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.