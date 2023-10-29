Financial Analysis: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55%

Risk and Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 2 0 0 2.00 DXC Technology 2 7 0 0 1.78

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.88 -$32.50 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $14.17 billion 0.28 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -6.88

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.