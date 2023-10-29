Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

