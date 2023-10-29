First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 67.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE WU opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

