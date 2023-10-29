First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -248.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

