First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIV

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

