First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,491 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

