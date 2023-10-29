First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.40 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

