Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

