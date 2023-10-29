Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 4,045,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,726,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,127,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,127,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,120 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,784. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $13,306,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

