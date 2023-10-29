Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

