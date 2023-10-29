Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

HASI stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

