Head to Head Review: Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) vs. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grieg Seafood ASA and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grieg Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 19.94% 13.01% 8.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grieg Seafood ASA and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grieg Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.70 3.72 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $278.63 million 1.78 $54.24 million $0.55 8.80

Analyst Ratings

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Grieg Seafood ASA. Grieg Seafood ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grieg Seafood ASA and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grieg Seafood ASA 1 1 4 0 2.50 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grieg Seafood ASA presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 850.87%. Given Grieg Seafood ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grieg Seafood ASA is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Grieg Seafood ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grieg Seafood ASA



Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas



BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

