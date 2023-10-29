Head-To-Head Review: MoneyHero (MNY) versus Its Competitors

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 677 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -15.22 MoneyHero Competitors $1,333.35 billion $36.10 million 51.04

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -1.23% -73.59% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 539 828 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 122.47%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MoneyHero competitors beat MoneyHero on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

