Head to Head Review: Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Synthomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million 1.36 $91.76 million $0.44 7.07 Synthomer N/A N/A N/A $0.54 8.76

Profitability

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Synthomer. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synthomer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Synthomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 24.80% -5.18% -2.47% Synthomer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perimeter Solutions and Synthomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Synthomer 0 2 1 0 2.33

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.54%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Synthomer.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Synthomer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Synthomer

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

