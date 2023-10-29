Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Horizon Bancorp worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

