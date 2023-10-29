Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

