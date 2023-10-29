Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $212,242.60 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

META stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

