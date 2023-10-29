Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,004,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

