Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

