IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 331 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.