iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.18 and last traded at $77.27. 238,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 356,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

