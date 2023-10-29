iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 187,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

