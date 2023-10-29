iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.81. The firm has a market cap of $960.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.