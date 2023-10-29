James Jeaho Rhyu Sells 25,000 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

