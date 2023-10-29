Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $376,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,304,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $35.05 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

